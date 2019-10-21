Reunion celebrates 60 years since the start of 1st Waterlooville Boys' Brigade

CELEBRATIONS were in order for 1st Waterlooville Boys’ Brigade as members marked its 60th birthday.

A service and reunion was held on October 13 at Waterlooville Baptist Church to commemorate the launch in October 1959 at the Victoria Hall in Waterlooville.

Over the last 60 years, the group has engaged with hundreds of young people through a range of activities and challenges following its creation all those years ago with 13 boys on the first night as a brain child of Peter Reed.

Peter was able to join the 60th celebration with the current members and one of the original recruits from the very first night, Roland Wort.

Boys' Brigade is a uniformed youth organisation for boys and young people aged five to 19, with 1,500 companies across the UK.

The 1st Waterlooville company has continued to offer a varied programme which encourages its members to engage with their community, get involved in projects and experience things they would not otherwise have the opportunity to do so.

Marking the group’s 60th birthday, captain Chris Ware said: ‘Since I took over the reins of the company last year, we have had this milestone in our mind to celebrate, not only for looking back at all the achievements and influence the company has had in the past but as a chance to look forward at what we and our members can achieve in the future.

‘Being able to celebrate the occasion with our original captain, Peter, previous members and use it to present a number of awards to our current boys was special. I hope that the future years are as successful as the previous 60.’

The 1st Waterlooville Boys’ Brigade operates Anchor sessions for five to eight-year-olds on Mondays from 6.15pm to 7.30pm, Junior sessions (aged eight to 11) on Mondays at 6.15pm to 7.30pm and Company session for those older than 11 on Mondays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

To find out more about the 1st Waterlooville Boys’ Brigade, contact Chris Ware on 07495 550475 or visit 1waterlooville.boys-brigade.org.uk for more information.