Revamped museum is ready to open doors

HISTORY-LOVERS will have another reason to visit Portsmouth with the opening of The D-Day Story tomorrow.

After a £5m transformation the museum, formerly known as the Portsmouth D-Day Museum, will once again open its doors to the public in time for the Easter weekend.

As the UK’s only museum entirely devoted to the 1944 allied invasion, The D-Day Story will delve into personal stories behind the event as well as offering the chance to see a collection of more than 100,000 historical artefacts.

Many of its exhibits have never been seen by the public before and will be displayed in refurbished galleries with focus on both military and civilian perspectives. There will also be interactive displays and spaces dedicated to learning and events.

The refurbishment took place after a £4m donation from the Heritage Lottery Fund and started in 2016. Its reopening comes a year before the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The D-Day Story will open at 10am tomorrow. Admission prices range from £5 for children to £10 for adults. Concessions are available and children under five and Second World War veterans go free.

See theddaystory.com