REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At HMP Winchester and HMP Isle of Wight inmates have the choice of turkey of salmon en croute and there is a vegan option. Meals come with all the trimmings, including pigs in blankets and sprouts.

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.

Here are the menus in full:

HMP Winchester

Christmas Day

Lunch

Sliced Turkey with

Pigs In Blanket & Stuffing

Salmon Én Croute

Vegan Louisianans Tender

Roast Potatoes

Sprouts

Carrots

Christmas Pudding & Custard

HMP Isle of Wight

Christmas Day

Lunch

Turkey,gammon ham, kilted sausage & Stuffing

Roast chicken leg

Salmon & Dill en croute

Mixed nut roast with sage & onion crust

All served with

Diced Carrots & brussell sprouts.

Roast potatoes, gravy

Xmas pudding & white sauce