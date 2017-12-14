REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.
The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.
At HMP Winchester and HMP Isle of Wight inmates have the choice of turkey of salmon en croute and there is a vegan option. Meals come with all the trimmings, including pigs in blankets and sprouts.
The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.
Here are the menus in full:
HMP Winchester
Christmas Day
Lunch
Sliced Turkey with
Pigs In Blanket & Stuffing
Salmon Én Croute
Vegan Louisianans Tender
Roast Potatoes
Sprouts
Carrots
Christmas Pudding & Custard
HMP Isle of Wight
Christmas Day
Lunch
Turkey,gammon ham, kilted sausage & Stuffing
Roast chicken leg
Salmon & Dill en croute
Mixed nut roast with sage & onion crust
All served with
Diced Carrots & brussell sprouts.
Roast potatoes, gravy
Xmas pudding & white sauce