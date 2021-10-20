Reverse advent calendar appeal will help families in need in Portsmouth - people urged to get involved

The Reverse Advent Calendar appeal will help Pompey in the Community and Trussell Trust Food Bank in Portsmouth and has run for five years

Charity project Reverse Advent Calendar will celebrate its fifth anniversary this year.

And its founder Hayley Wheeler, global student support and events co-ordinator at the University of Portsmouth, has encouraged people and businesses to sign up.

Rather than receiving a gift in December, Reverse Advent Calendar participants donate a different item every day instead.

Hayley Wheeler who is organising the Reverse Advent Calendar Appeal 2021

She said: ‘Due to Covid, donations this year are more important than ever.

‘Everyone is welcome, please email me and I will send you a poster and list of approved items which include toiletries, shower gel, Christmas biscuits, chocolate and period products.’

All physical and online donations will be given to the Trussell Trust Food Bank and Pompey in the Community.

Hayley said: ‘I want people to recognise we are all just one pay check away from being homeless ourselves.

‘Lots of families will be using these services for the first time and I hope these parcels and donations will make this winter special and bring extra cheer.’

Hayley, a single mum, started the calendar because of her first-hand experiences of needing help.

She said: ‘I know what it's like to fall on tough times personally.

‘There is no shame in using these services, there is support out there.

‘I know first hand what it means to know someone cares and even a small gift has the power to help someone carry on and keep going.’

Hayley, who lives in Portsmouth, says her chosen recipient charities ‘are not just putting a plaster but they are tackling the root of the problem’ as services such as the Trussell Trust refer people on to further services.

She said: ‘It is not just homeless people using these services but people like you and me who can fall on tough times.

‘People who sleep in their cars, people whose marriage is failing, these people are just not visible, but they are out there and they need support.’

Donations can be made via the Just Giving page, which will go directly to the charities to fund tailored products such as allergen food and nappies.

Hayley will also be collecting with volunteers at the AFC Wimbledon vs Portsmouth football game at Fratton Park on November 20.

Volunteers will be rewarded with free football tickets.

Hayley is also appealing for companies to donate prizes for her raffle.