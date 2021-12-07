A Friday morning fair at Paulsgrove Community Centre has been relaunched with a Santa’s Grotto in the lead-up to Christmas.

Paulsgrove resident Michelle Maguire, along with her daughter Toni and husband Ron, is behind the revival of the weekly sale.

Michelle said: ‘It was a long-standing community tabletop sale. It stopped and dwindled down to nothing before Covid.

Samantha Mills with Carter Lowden (one) and Haisely Lowden (five weeks old) held by Santa (Mike Jerome), Arthur Shires (two) and Arna Shires (one) with Scarlett Turner (33), and Natasha Duquemin (35) holding Harrison (four months). Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

‘I’ve been married over 20 years, and it’s been there all the time we’ve been married, so it possibly ran for 30-plus years.

‘We were thinking of ways to build it back up to what it used to be.

‘We’re trying to get the community back together - it was a loved event, the market.’

The opening of Paulsgrove Community fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

After coming up with the idea of a festive grotto to attract visitors back to the market, Michelle and her family worked hard to organise the event and welcomed the first customers along on November 26 when the sale was officially opened by former Lady Mayoress Susie Sanderson.

Michelle said that the return of the sale has been a ‘definite success’, and added: ‘Everyone’s been loving the fact that it’s back.

‘We’re trying to get the local community back together with the tabletop sale, and it’s been slowly building up.’

The tabletop sale takes place every Friday morning from 9.30am to 11.30am at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

Michell Maquire (33) who organised the Paulsgrove Community fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

Each week, local people sell crafts, sweets, and bric-a-brac.

Michelle said: ‘There’s also a cafe in the community centre and people come and have a look around the market, have a cup of tea, chat with their friends.’

The sale relaunch is all about helping Paulsgrove people connect with others in their area.

Event organiser Michelle Maquire with Santa (Mike Jerome) in front of the fireplace mural painted by Doug Cole. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

Michelle said: ‘We want the community back - the community feel, the meeting of people.

‘I can remember when the cafe would be so full that you couldn’t get a seat, and you’d all chat. It’s very family-orientated around Paulsgrove. You’d know that Friday mornings, people would be there.’

The last date before Christmas is December 17, before the community centre is shut for the festive period.

It is expected that the event will reopen in mid-January.

Contact the community centre on 023 9284 1555 to get in touch with Michelle.

Event organiser Michell Maquire with Santa (Mike Jerome) and Susie Sanderson (former Lady Mayoress 2007-8) at the Paulsgrove Community fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)