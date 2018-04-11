Reward is on offer for Freddie’s safe return

A GENEROUS reward has been offered for the return of a dog who went missing the day he was fostered.

Emily Woolger and her fiancé Sean Restall were devastated after Corgi-cross pup Freddie went missing last week between 11.30pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday from their home in Hampshire Street, Buckland, Portsmouth.

The pair had just fostered the two-year-old dog after he was rescued from Romania by Love4Dogs, and had only had him for one night.

Love4Dogs has since received an anonymous donation – described as ‘generous’ – to offer as a reward for the safe return of Freddie.

Emily, 51, said: ‘Our social media appeal has gone crazy and we have over 600 people on our Facebook page.

‘It has been amazing that so many people have come out to help us search and shared the appeal. Portsmouth truly has great community spirit.

‘We are hoping the reward will entice more people out as with a week gone by people are not coming out quite so much, so we hope with money being mentioned people will be extra vigilant and help.’

With others, Emily and Sean have spent every night searching for Freddie and have received a tip from a runner that the pup was at Hilsea Lido. Anyone with information can call 07834 370743.