Rider’s fury after valuable motorbikes stolen from garage

AN EX PROFESSIONAL motorbike rider has been left ‘gutted’ after his two bikes worth nearly £10,000 were stolen from his garage in Portchester.

Father-of-four Aaron Drzystek is appealing to the public to help find his two Yamaha motorbikes after his garage near his house in Steep Close was broken into.

The 29-year-old, who used to race professionally, said: ‘I was absolutely gutted that someone would break in and steal the bikes.

‘I have had the blue bike for a few years and the orange bike since last year and I still can’t believe it has happened.’

No other items were taken from the garage which Aaron had locked up the night before.

Aaron, a HGV driver, said: ‘My wife and kids have been really worrying about it and I just can’t stop thinking about getting my garage more secure before I get another bike.

‘I paid £6,000 for the orange one and £3,000 for the blue one and I would just love to have them back in good condition.’

A spokesman for the police said: ‘We received a report of two motorbikes having been stolen from a garage on Steep Close, Portchester.

‘Between 7.30am on January 16 and 8.15am on January 17, entry was forced into the garage and two Yamaha motorbikes were stolen from inside.

‘One of the bikes is described as white and orange, and the other is described as blue.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180020829.

‘In addition, anyone who is offered sale of a motorbike matching the descriptions above in suspicious circumstances should contact police immediately.’

The bike models are both Yamaha yzf-R1, the orange bike’s number plate is YP11 WGY and the blue bike’s number plate is LG07 CWR.