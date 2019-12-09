Road closed in Bishop's Waltham after tree suddenly falls over Damson Hill in Bishops Waltham is closed after a tree fell down''Pic: Hants police Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A ROAD has been closed-off in Bishop’s Waltham after a tree suddenly fell down. The tree is currently laying across Damson Hill making it impossible to pass. Police and Hampshire Highways have been informed. No one is thought to have been hurt. 17 great photos from Christmas Tree festivals in Portsmouth and Gosport