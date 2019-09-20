Road to be closed for 'several hours' after 'WW2 device' discovered in Hampshire

A suspected ‘World War Two device’ has been discovered in a Hampshire town.

Police have said that a road in Bordon has been closed and is expected to be shut for several hours as a result.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A325 this afternoon.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘Avoid Hogmoor Road and Inclosure area in Bordon due to a 200 metre cordon in place after suspected WW2 device discovered.

READ MORE: Gosport pub burglar leaves behind pool of blood after raid this morning

‘The EOD are on scene but warn closures may be in place for several hours – very possibly into this evening’s rush hour and beyond.

‘Avoid A325 through Bordon.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Gosport shopkeepers rally round Gail's Cafe after door is smashed during break-in

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.