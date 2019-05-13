HOLLYWOOD ace Robert De Niro is the new start of British bakers Warburtons latest advert – Good Bagels.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor is appearing in the UK company’s new campaign, following in the footsteps of Peter Kay and Sylvester Stalone.

Hollywood heavyweight De Niro - who has counted Al Pacino among his co-stars - has worked alongside chairman of the baking company Jonathan Warburton on the new campaign.

The Oscar-winning star of Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II has taken the lead role in a new TV advert for the bakers' bagels, set in Bolton.

READ MORE: Havant family set up ‘dream team’ of football-mad girl, 11, who died after shock asthma attack

De Niro plays an amalgam of his gangster characters in the advert, titled GoodBagels, in which he and his accomplices attempt to thwart Warburtons' bagel sales in favour of their New York products.

Robert De Niro stars alongside the bakery company's chairman Jonathan Warburton. Picture: Jeff Moore/Warburtons/PA Wire

All the action in the advert is unknown to the oblivious Warburton, who believes De Niro to be delivering a pitch for a new film.

The advert ends with the actor ominously announcing that his story ends "not well".

Robert De Niro said: ‘It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan.

READ MORE: Hundreds of families flock to Portsmouth’s first Bubble Rush fun run on Southsea Common

The GoodBagels advert will start airing on TV from Friday. Picture: Jeff Moore/Warburtons/PA Wire

‘Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut.’

The British baking brand has already attracted the talents of Sylvester Stallone and Peter Kay.De Niro is seen in the latest advert tying up security guards and relabelling products as their own ‘GoodBagels’.

Company chairman Mr Warburton said: ‘As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval.

‘We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread.’

The advert will appear on UK TV screens from May 17.