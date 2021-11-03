Rowlands Castle Painting Society (RCPS), which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and Rowlands Castle WI, which gives traditional WI activities a modern twist, will be joining forces this year to put on a long-awaited art exhibition.

The art exhibition will feature paintings from RCPS and will be combined with the WI autumn craft fair.

Martin Gebbett, exhibition co-ordinator, said: ‘In a very short space of time and with loads of enthusiasm, the members have worked hard to put on the art exhibition, one of the main events of the society.

‘This year we have combined forces with the Rowlands Castle WI who are providing the catering for the exhibition and this is the first time we have come together, which makes it a special event.

‘It is a step back to normality. We are really pleased to be able to put this exhibition on with the WI and hope it will be well supported.’

The WI will be serving refreshments with home baked cakes in the small hall where they will present their autumn fair of seasonal preserves, bakes and Christmas gifts.

The art exhibition, which can be viewed in the main hall, showcases a wide variety of paintings in all styles and mediums by artists.

There are also hand painted cards and folios to purchase.

Terry Devany, RCPS member, said: ‘This is a new venture and visitors are in for a real treat, there is much to see, it is an opportunity to purchase an original painting, some gifts for Christmas perhaps.

‘The ever-popular tombola will be there for prizes to be won, adding to this unique event.

‘The two societies are delighted to bring this autumn art exhibition and craft fair to the Rowland’s Castle Parish Hall and look forward to welcoming visitors.

‘If you are interested in joining either of these friendly Societies, stop for a cuppa and chat to the members.’

The exhibition will take place at 10am to 4.30pm on November 6 and 7 at Parish Hall on Links Lane.

Entry is free and there is disabled access.

There is free parking on the road and at the nearby recreation ground.

