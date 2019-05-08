Have your say

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed that their son is called Archie.

The couple made the announcement after they revealed their son to the world for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son Archie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Baby Archie was born on Monday morning and is the couple's first child.

They revealed this afternoon that his full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Names such as Spencer had been among the bookies favourites.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the couple said: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

‘This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion.'

In his first public appearance, Baby Sussex was swaddled in a white merino wool shawl made by G H Hurt & Son.

Harry and Meghan shared pictures of their first photocall with their baby son on the @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family,’ the post said.

‘They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they've received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.’

The post included one colour shot of the couple walking into St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, with Harry, carrying his son in his arms, and two black and white images of the family during their appearance, taken by Chris Allerton for @SussexRoyal.

Allerton was the couple's private wedding party photographer, and took the picture of the newlyweds watching fireworks in the grounds of Frogmore House at their evening reception.

The black and white image was used for their 2018 Christmas card.