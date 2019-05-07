Royal Baby: Your baby name suggestions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s boy and the bookies favourites 

0
Have your say

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to the latest member of the Royal Family – a baby boy. 

Baby Sussex was born on Monday morning and The News’ readers have been suggesting potential names for the boy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a baby boy. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a baby boy. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire