PRINCESS Charlotte's fourth birthday has been marked by the release of three pictures taken by her mother.

The princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace and Kate's Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

Princess Charlotte at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home in Norfolk in April, to mark her birthday. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

In the first picture Charlotte, who turned four on Thursday, is pictured in a summer dress as she sits crossed legged on a patch of grass at the palace.

In the other two images, taken at the Cambridge's home of Anmer Hall, the Queen's great-granddaughter is pictured running and smiling as she holds a flower while in the other photograph she sits on a fence beaming at the camera.

READ MORE: Duchess of Cambridge shares 3 adorable pictures of Prince Louis to celebrate his 1st birthday

The youngster, whose full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

The pictures of Princess Charlotte were taken by her mother Kate Middleton. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

She is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and a sister to Prince George and Prince Louis.

Kate, one of the world's most photographed people, often goes behind the lens and has released her own pictures on a number of occasions.

Just last week, the 37-year-old duchess released snaps of her youngest son Louis to mark his first birthday.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep royal baby’s birth ‘private’, Kensington Palace announces

Kate is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer who has lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her ‘talent and enthusiasm’.

She bucked tradition when she took the official photographs of newborn daughter Charlotte in 2015.

The photos of Charlotte showed the young princess being cradled by George at William and Kate's Norfolk home.

Kate, a history of art graduate, has released pictures to mark other milestones in her children's lives, including George and Charlotte's first days at nursery school and Charlotte's first birthday.