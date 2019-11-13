Royal Mail workers Christmas strikes blocked as postal company secures injunction

The Royal Mail has won a High Court injunction to block potential strikes by postal workers in the run up to Christmas.

The company brought legal action against the Communication Workers Union (CWU) after members voted to back walkouts by 97 per cent on a turnout of 76 per cent.

CWU ran the ballot after saying that the 503-year-old Royal Mail is not sticking to an agreement reached last year covering a wide range of issues, including plans to reduce the working week, as well as job security.

Mr Justice Swift said at the outset of a ruling in London on Wednesday that he had decided that there should be an order for an injunction.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Royal Mail claimed the union orchestrated a ‘de facto workplace ballot’ contrary to rules on industrial action, to maximise the turnout and the ‘yes’ vote.

CWU lawyers argued there was no evidence of interference with the ballot and that ‘legitimate partisan campaigning’ by the union in favour of a ‘yes’ vote did not violate the rules.

The CWU balloted members over strike action amid a dispute between workers and management over job security and employment terms.

The union previously said the result of the ballot, which was open between September 24 and October 15, represented the largest ‘yes vote’ for national industrial action since the passing of the Trade Union Act 2016.