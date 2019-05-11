Royal Marines Museum selling off ‘weird and wonderful’ items in Southsea today

THE Royal Marines Museum is selling off a number of ‘weird and wonderful’ items in Southsea today.

Non-curated assets from the now closed museum are being sold at the site in Eastney Esplanade from 9am until 1.30pm today.

The Recycled Assets Company, who are handling the sale, have described it as a ‘one of a kind’ special event to help clear the former Royal Marines Museum.

Items on offer include:

- Vintage metal four draw cabinets

- poignant pictures

- flags

- various militaria

- cast iron safes

- crockery

- chairs

- wedding venue display cabinets

- wedding table dressings

- all outdoor climbing frames and zip wire.

The company have said: ‘Too many weird and wonderful items to list, all must be sold so bring a large van! Delivery can be arranged for extra charge.’

Parking inside the grounds of the museum is available as well as on the seafront.