The device was originally located at Hardway before the finder transported it to Cooperage Green and called police around midday.

Residents were told by police they could not go in their homes until the scene was safe as a cordon was set-up.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team removed a suspicious device as police made scene safe in Cooperage Green, Gosport

Gosport police confirmed the device was live and have praised the navy’s bomb disposal team after they removed it.

The majority of locals caught up in the drama were also thanked by officers – but for two people singled out by police.

A social media post from police declaring ‘incident over’ said: ‘The device, which was confirmed as live, will be made safe upon their return to base. Thank you to (the navy’s bomb disposal team) for attending and dealing with the incident so quickly.

‘Thank you also to members of the public for their patience and understanding throughout the brief incident.

‘To the small minority (two people) who weren't quite so patient or understanding, we must stress that we never like having to tell people they can't return to their home or business, but the public's safety is always our priority.

‘We appreciate that it might be frustrating to be told you can't go somewhere or go about your day as you would like to, but we will never put anyone in harm's way, until an area in question is deemed safe again.’

Offering advice to the public if they come across a device, the post added: ‘If you ever come across a suspicious device such as this, please don't ever touch or move it, even if you suspect it might not be live. Instead, please call us and remain a safe distance from the device.’

