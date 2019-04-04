CHEFS from the Royal Navy united with cooks coming to terms with grief to host a special lunch in aid of a much-loved palliative care charity.

The meal for the Rowans Hospice saw students, naval figures and budding caterers team up at Havant and South Downs College last week.

Royal Navy chefs and stewards team up with students at Havant and South Downs College to cook a special lunch in aid of Rowans Hospice. Picture: MoD/Crown Copyright

The site runs a course which gives members of the Rowans Friendship Group who have lost a loved one the chance to learn cooking skills from lecturer Laura Skye.

Members of the group enjoyed the meal alongside members of the public – tucking into four courses including smoked lamb loin and a frozen chocolate and hazelnut delice.

June Barratt said: ‘The highlight of the course for me was making friends, which I thought I would struggle to do, but it has been fantastic.

‘Everybody has been so lovely, and it has encouraged me to cook again.

“We have all benefited from the hospice and continue to do so, so we want to give back in any way we can. The Rowans Hospice really saved my life.’

Royal Navy warrant officer, Paul Jones, said he was ‘blown away’ by the students he worked with as they prepared other tasty treats including cider-cured sea trout with crab sauce and pan seared duck breast.

‘The lunch is an initiative developed by my commander and catering lecturer Iain Baillie,’ he said.

‘It’s a really good opportunity for our chefs and stewards to come and work with the students and to be doing it for a good cause as well.’

He added: ‘Cancer touches so many people’s lives and most people will know someone who has had cancer. The things that Rowans Hospice do really are amazing.’

After the meal concluded, a cheque for £1,600 from Havant and South Downs College was donated to the Rowans Hospice.

The charity’s chief executive, Ruth White, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be here and to be receiving this cheque for Rowans Hospice which has come out of this marvellous collaboration between HSDC and the Royal Navy. The food has been absolutely fabulous.’