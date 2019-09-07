SEVERE snow storms, a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm - Afghanistan veteran Jane Allen had no idea what she would battle through on a 5,500-mile walk along Britain's coastline.

But the 60-year old's endeavour was all worth it when she walked across the finish line at HMS Victory, in Portsmouth, on Friday, having raised more than £20,000 for charity.

Jane Allen returned to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Friday, September 6, after completing her Victory Walk from Portsmouth in October 2017 to walk anti-clockwise around the coastline of mainland Britain in aid of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and Womens Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust (WRNS BT). ''Picture: Sarah Standing (060919-6617)

Retired Royal Navy commander Allen set off on her anti-clockwise walk around Britain’s coastline from the 18th century warship in October 2017, raising money for charities supporting the armed forces along the way.

The final leg of her journey saw her walking through HMS Nelson and HMNB Portsmouth accompanied by the Portsmouth Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Band Service, with crowds waiting at the Historic Dockyard to welcome her home.

Cdr Allen, who served as a media adviser for Nato in Afghanistan, said: 'It's like ship home-coming to day.

'It's a strange feeling being back.

Jane Allen set off on the Victory Walk from Portsmouth in October 2017 to walk anti-clockwise around the coastline of mainland Britain in aid of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and Womens Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust (WRNS BT). ''Picture: Sarah Standing (030919-6283)'

'When I set off I had no idea what was ahead of me.

'But despite all the set backs, it has all been worth it.'

Jane endured treks of 10 miles a day, even during 'lashing rain' and severe snow storms during the Beast from the East in February 2018.

In April of this year, she fell while walking through Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, leaving her with a chipped bone in her arm and dislocated shoulder.

She said: ‘After my fall, I suffered from depression.

‘I wanted to go straight back to walking - I hadn't processed how badly I had injured myself.’

Husband Frank told The News he 'could not be more proud' of his partner, who he has accompanied as a one-man support team in the couple's camper van, bought after they sold their house in Devon at the the start of their adventure.

He said: 'It takes a lot of steel and courage to look at the lashing rain and go out and walk for 10 miles - and then have the guts to carry on the next day.'

Jane credits her endurance to her favourite snack – plum tomatoes.

She added: ‘I know exactly how many I’ve had - 3,008 plum tomatoes during the walk,’

Now, Cdr Allen is most looking forward to 'a quiet cup of tea.'

She added: 'What's next? No more walking.'