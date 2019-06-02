A ROYAL Navy warship will help escort 300 D-Day veterans when they sail from Portsmouth to Normandy.

HMS St Albans, a Type 23 frigate, will make the journey across the channel with MV Boudicca when she leaves the port on Wednesday evening.

HMS St Albans (F83) will escort D-Day veterans as they journey across to France from Portsmouth. Photo: Royal Navy

The Royal British Legion have chartered the ship to take 300 veterans of the Normandy Landings back across to France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and she will be escorted by the warship as well as four smaller Royal Navy vessels.

MV Boudicca will sail out of Portsmouth International Port at approximately 6.25pm on Wednesday evening.

Royal Navy ships docked in port will pay their respects, before the ship emerges into the Solent to be met by a flotilla of Royal Navy vessels who will sail past her in salute with sailors lining the decks.

Members of the public are encouraged to line key vantage points to wave off the veterans as they retrace the journey they made in 1944.

Historian Dan Snow will be joining the veterans on the ship as it sails from Portsmouth to Normandy and he will be broadcasting live from the deck for The One Show.

For those wanting to tune in and watch it will be on BBC One starting at 7pm.

MV Boudicca will arrive in Portsmouth on Tuesday evening and there will also be a fly-past as she sails out of the harbour.