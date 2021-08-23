Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Severn sports new paint job as first warship to use camouflage pattern since the Second World War
A ROYAL Navy patrol ship based in Portsmouth has a new paint job in an old style – as HMS Severn becomes the first vessel since the Second World War to don a distinctive camo pattern.
Ahead of her recommissioning ceremony in London on Saturday, the ship has received a blue and green camouflage pattern known as ‘Western Approaches’ – as applied to U-boat hunters throughout much of the 1940s.
HMS Severn is the first vessel to receive the paint job since the Second World Ward, which has little practical use due to modern radar but instead serves as a tribute to sailors of the Battle of the Atlantic who operated in the same waters the warship regularly patrols.
HMS Severn’s commanding officer, Command Phil Harper, said: ‘Dazzle paint is really World War I, designed to confuse the enemy through a periscope or range finder.
‘This scheme is designed to camouflage, to hide ships at sea.’
She becomes the third Royal Navy vessel to revert to a historic paint scheme, with Portsmouth-based HMS Tamar and HMS Spey taking on First World War ‘dazzle’ camo patterns earlier this year.
HMS Tamar and HMS Spey will be begin their deployment to the Indo-Pacific region later this month.
HMS Severn was decommissioned in October 2017 after 14 years’ service, but recommissioned just 12 months later due to her importance, and has had her recommissioning ceremony repeatedly delayed due to refits and Covid-19 restrictions.
HMS Severn’s primary role in her second life is a combination of navigation training, protection of UK waters, and fishery protection.