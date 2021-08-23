Ahead of her recommissioning ceremony in London on Saturday, the ship has received a blue and green camouflage pattern known as ‘Western Approaches’ – as applied to U-boat hunters throughout much of the 1940s.

HMS Severn is the first vessel to receive the paint job since the Second World Ward, which has little practical use due to modern radar but instead serves as a tribute to sailors of the Battle of the Atlantic who operated in the same waters the warship regularly patrols.

Royal Navy Patrol ship HMS Severn P282 departs Falmouth Harbour in her new “Western Approaches” camouflage livery, first used on ships in World War Two. The livery is a tribute to all sailors who died and fought in the Battle of the Atlantic. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Severn’s commanding officer, Command Phil Harper, said: ‘Dazzle paint is really World War I, designed to confuse the enemy through a periscope or range finder.

‘This scheme is designed to camouflage, to hide ships at sea.’

She becomes the third Royal Navy vessel to revert to a historic paint scheme, with Portsmouth-based HMS Tamar and HMS Spey taking on First World War ‘dazzle’ camo patterns earlier this year.

HMS Tamar and HMS Spey will be begin their deployment to the Indo-Pacific region later this month.

HMS Severn has emerged from Falmouth dry dock with her new paint Scheme. A dazzling western approach camouflage the second ship in the Royal Navy to receive the new paint. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Severn was decommissioned in October 2017 after 14 years’ service, but recommissioned just 12 months later due to her importance, and has had her recommissioning ceremony repeatedly delayed due to refits and Covid-19 restrictions.

HMS Severn’s primary role in her second life is a combination of navigation training, protection of UK waters, and fishery protection.

