Royal Wedding: Schoolchildren across the Portsmouth area enjoy street parties ahead of wedding

YOUNGSTERS have enjoyed a tea party in the sunshine to celebrate tomorrow’s royal wedding.

Children from Deverell Hall Pre-School in Waterlooville were all smiles as they were treated to a regal lunch yesterday. They tucked into cakes, sandwiches and squash as they revelled in the cheer of the marriage of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Newtown C of E pupils Ethan Weller, Megan Chase and Harry Irwin. Picture: Newtown C of E

Jane Robinson, the pre-school’s manager, was part of the team of staff who served the pupils, who are aged between two and four.

She said: ‘All the children had such a lovely time. They enjoyed music, party games and even got to practice their manners.

‘I remember doing this when I was a child and it’s a great way to keep up an old tradition.

‘They all got to take a crown home too and I know they’ll be wearing them when they watch the wedding with their parents tomorrow.’

Newtown C of E pupils Bobby Baglow and Emelia Janku. picture: Newtown C of E

Elsewhere, pupils and staff at Newtown Church of England Primary School in Gosport have also embraced the royal wedding fever – dressing up in regal garb.

They arrived at school yesterday dressed as princes, princesses, kings and queens, with others wearing patriotic red, white and blue costume.

The impressive outfits were displayed in unison as the whole school enjoyed a street-party themed lunch on the playground.

Pupils even showcased bunting, table mats and flags they had made for the celebratio.

Pupils and staff at Deverell Hall Pre-School in Waterlooville enjoy a royal lunch. Credit: Deverell Hall

A spokesperson at the school said: ‘Everyone at Newtown C of E Primary School is very excited and I hope it has been a very memorable day.’

