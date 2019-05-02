Royalty visiting Emsworth Sailing Club today

A PRESTIGIOUS sailing club celebrating its 100th anniversary will get a royal visit today.

Emsworth Sailing Club members will welcome the Princess Royal as she joins them to mark the Bath Road venue’s centenary.

Members of the centenary committee at Emsworth Sailing Club

Celebrations for the milestone began last year, with club members uniting to form their own centenary committee.

Jeremy Greaves, a member of the group, said: ‘This is an enormous honour for the sailing club, all the members young and adult, and it only cements the part we play at the heart of the community of our wonderful fishing village.’

The club is affiliated with the Royal Yachting Association, which Princess Anne is the president of, and has borne a catalogue of Olympic contenders and national champions since it was established.

Since 2000 alone, bosses say more than 30 national or world titles have been scooped by its male, female and junior members.

Princess Anne will get the chance to meet a host of members when she visits today.

The princess is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Two of Emsworth Sailing Club’s most famous members include Admiral of the Fleet Louis Mountbatten, who served as its commodore, and the round the world yachtsman and record breaker, Sir Peter Blake.