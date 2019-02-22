RSPB releases a single that is ‘pure birdsong’

THE RSPB has announced that a track of ‘pure birdsong’ will be released later this year, to raise awareness of a nature crisis in the UK.

The charity says that after more than 40m wild birds were lost from the UK in the past 50 years, it wants to highlight the species that we’re on the verge of losing forever.

The track, called Let Nature Sing, could be the first birdsong to get into the UK charts, the charity says – with musical contributions from the cuckoo, curlew, nightingale, crane and turtle dove.

Martin Harper, RSPB’s director of conservation said: ‘Nature is falling silent; over the last 50 years we’ve lost a quarter of the birds that used to sing and soar in our skies.

‘We’re losing our connection with nature and so we’re using music to put it back on the agenda by releasing a track of pure uninterrupted birdsong.

‘Children today are growing up with much less birdsong in the soundtrack to their lives.

‘We’re asking people to show their support and concern for nature by downloading the single and enjoying the benefits that birdsong brings into our lives, but also helping to get nature noticed.’

Sam Lee, who helped edit the single, said: ‘Birdsong has been one of the biggest influences of English song, poetry and literature.

‘The loss of it should concern us all, because it is a signal that all is not well in the world.

‘We should see birdsong as a barometer for the health of this planet, and hence of ourselves.’

The single will be released for International Dawn Chorus Day on May 5.