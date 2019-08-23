RSPCA charity shop in Southsea faces the axe

A CHARITY shop in Southsea is to close due to lack of customers.

The RSPCA shop in Marmion Road will close when its tenancy agreement runs out in October. The shop sells donated items such as clothing, books and toys to raise money for the much loved charity.

Shop manager Greg Collis, said: ‘I’m gutted as I have been here for five years since the shop opened. Over this period I have seen the number of people coming into the shop fall. It’s not an ideal situation as I and my assistant manager now face being made redundant.’

RSPCA Solent business income generation manager, Rachel Hall, confirmed the shop is to close as it is costing the charity money to keep it open.

Rachel said: ‘The shop is closing due to a simple case of income generation as for the last few years it has not been hitting its sales targets. In the first couple of years we broke even but last year it cost us £5,000 to remain open. As a charity looking to generate money it makes no financial sense. I really liked the shop and I’m sad to see it go.’

Rachel has cited the changing retail environment as a reason for the decline in footfall.

‘In the last six months a number of shops on Marmion Road have closed and have been replaced with cafes and bars. There is no longer a retail presence on the street and people don’t go there to shop,’ she said.