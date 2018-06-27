RSPCA Stubbington Ark rescue dog to star on TV after waking owner from coma

Have your say

RSCPA rescue dog Teddy is set to be featured on a TV show for waking his owner from a coma.

Andy Szasz and his wife Estelle got Teddy from Stubbington Ark RSPCA shelter in Fareham in 2012 as the Schnauzer Poodle cross had been put up for adoption after the children in his first family suffered from allergies and couldn’t keep him any longer.

Teddy, who owner Andy Szasz, says is his guardian angel

Andy said: ‘Ted really stole my heart when we met six years ago.

‘He is my best friend and is always glad to see me.’

In December 2016 Andy was admitted to intensive care with pneumonia after overcoming bowel cancer and doctors put him into a medically induced coma.

Estelle got special permission from the hospital to allow her to bring in Teddy for a visit and believes his bark woke her husband up from his coma three days early.

Andy, from Southampton, said: ‘She put Teddy on my chest and he woke me up.

‘In a way I think he is my guardian angel.’

Teddy continued to help with regular hospital visits and video calls with Andy.

Andy said: ‘Once I left hospital without this little man getting me fit afterwards I don’t think I would’ve made it.

‘He gave me the encouragement to take him for a walk three or four times a day.’

Teddy received an RSPCA Animal Award which recognises an animal that has made a difference to life and whose actions have helped in a potentially life threatening situation.

The pooch will now have his story told on Channel 5’s show, The Dog Rescuers.

Andy said: ‘I always tell people I rescued Ted and Ted rescued me.

‘We certainly do have a special bond and I wouldn’t be without him for all the money in the world.’

Andy is planning on retiring later this year and as a way of thanking the hospital and the staff, he hopes Teddy can become a therapy dog.

Andy added: ‘Seeing a little dog in hospital is a great way to help make you feel better so taking Teddy in to cheer up patients would be our way of repaying the wonderful care received during my own stay.’

Teddy’s story is on The Dog Rescuers tonight at 7pm on Channel 5.

For more on rescue dogs visit rspca.org.uk/findapet/-/articleName/EM_Find_A_Pet