The nine-year-old gets scared by the company of other felines but loves to be fussed and enjoys rolling in cat nip.

He will let you know when he’s reached his limit though, so don’t give him too much attention.

He’s being looked after by the RSPCA at The Stubbington Ark, in Ranvilles Lane, and is up for adoption.

A picture of Nelson, the nine year old cat that is up for adoption. You can find him on the RSCPA find a pet profile. Picture: RSPCA Stubbington Ark.

Nelson has struggled to adapt to the cattery since arriving there in May and found the experience overwhelming.

Since being moved to a separate section, away from other cats, Nelson is much more relaxed and has improved his behaviour considerably.

Kate Luxford, cattery supervisor, said: ‘We believe that his strong dislike to other cats was impacting his behaviour.

A nine-year-old black cat called Nelson, who is up for adoption. Picture: RSPCA Stubbington Ark

‘We’re hoping there is someone really special out there who will give this boy a chance to hopefully thrive and feel loved in a new home he can call his own.’

There has been a huge surge in cat adoptions since the first year of the pandemic.

Last year, the charity rehomed 17,868 cats across the UK, with two moggies finding a new home every hour.

In Hampshire, 298 cats found new owners in 2020.

In line with this demand, searches on the ‘find a pet’ section of the RSPCA website have risen by 166 per cent between March 2020 and January 2021.

Stubbington Ark are looking to capitalise on the increased demand during the RSPCA ‘Adoptober’ campaign.

The charity will look to shine a light on moggies such as Nelson who need specific environments to secure a permanent home.

Ms Luxford added: ‘Nelson would benefit from a quiet home with owners who understand cat behaviour, so know when he needs to be left to settle and when he wants some attention.

‘For this reason he would benefit from initially being set up in an unused room for him to settle in before exploring the rest of the home and eventually an enclosed garden.’

If you want to donate to the RSPCA, visit their website or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

