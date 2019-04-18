THE bank holiday is almost upon us and you might be worried about how it could disrupt your bin collections.

For many of us both Friday and next Monday will be extra days off, turning it into a four day weekend.

However with two bank holidays comes the extra disruption of changes to shop opening times and worries about your bin collection day being moved.

Here’s what you need to know about bin collections over the Easter weekend in our area:

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council have said that there will be no changes to bin collections over Easter weekend.

If your bins are due to be collected on Good Friday or Easter Monday, they will be emptied as usual.

Gosport

There will be no change to collections over the Easter weekend, Gosport Borough Council have said.

For those who are due to have their bins collected on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Fareham

Fareham Borough Council collect bins as normal on bank holidays, so if you are due to have your bins emptied on Good Friday or Easter Monday then they will still be taken out.

Make sure you don’t forget to leave them out.

Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

According to Havant Borough Council's waste and recycling calendar for 2019, the bins will be collected as normal on Good Friday and Easter Monday despite the bank holidays.