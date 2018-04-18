Runner aims for 25 marathons in a month to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes

YOUNGSTERS with diabetes and their families joined a man who has pledged to undertake a running challenge with a difference.

Gavin Griffiths, who has Type 1 diabetes, is aiming to run 25 marathons in just one month, in a bid to raise awareness of the support needed by patients.

Victoria Wilson, Shyloe Wilson and Gavin Griffiths running on Southsea seafront

On Sunday families from this area affected by type 1 diabetes met Gavin at the D-Day museum to see him off on the third leg of his challenge, and joined him along Southsea seafront.

He hopes to raise £10,000 as part of the League of DiAthletes programme and said: ‘I want to empower the next generation who have been diagnosed with type one diabetes.’

Shyloe Wilson and her mum Victoria from Gosport and Morgan Wheller and his dad Mark also accompanied Gavin for part of the run.

Kev Winchcombe from Southampton supported them on his bike.

Helen Bailey, the mother of 14-year-old Emma, who has Type 1 diabetes, said: ‘He’s an all-round inspirational guy for people everywhere with Type 1 diabetes.’

The newly-founded League of Diathletes programme hosts passionate ‘T1D Heroes’ from across six continents of the world, who innovate fun and practical methods of Type 1 diabetes education, with 10 per cent of the donations also assisting the work of T1International’s advocacy workshops in developing countries.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at eight, Gavin, now 26 and founder of DiAthlete, has dedicated his time and efforts to resolute support for those with type one through his love of long-distance running.

‘In the past, I have run 75 endurance challenges,’ he said. ‘I want to be able to reach out to as many as possible.’

More than 3.7m people in the UK are living with diabetes, and one in 10 of those has Type 1.

It is the most common form of diabetes affecting children, but can develop at any point in one’s life. Today Gavin was due to be in Taunton, and tomorrow he is running in Bristol.

To donate to Gavin’s Just Giving page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diathlete100