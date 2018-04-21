Runner Gary to take on London Marathon for a cause close to his heart

A FAMILY left in ‘complete shock’ after losing a loved one to a stroke are urging people to support a charity, in the wake of the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Gary Saunders, 56, and from Waterlooville, is taking on the 26.2-mile round for the Stroke Association tomorrow, in the heat.

Gary was inspired to do so after his sister Jean had a stroke last June, and died.

Jean Fray, 60, was celebrating her eldest daughter’s wedding when she had the stroke. She collapsed an hour after watching her daughter walk down the aisle and was rushed to hospital.

Gary said: ‘It was a complete shock to everyone. Jean was fit and healthy – we were heartbroken.

‘Days later my mum was taken into hospital and also had a stroke, she sadly passed away three weeks later.’

Highs of 22C are forecast in London tomorrow.

Gary took on the marathon in 2015 and 2016, and has been training for this year’s event since January.

He will be supported on the day by his family, including his wife and two daughters, and has so far raised £700.

Gary, who is a sign manufacturer, added: ‘As a family we’re on a mission to make more people aware of this devastating condition.

‘Often a stroke has no warning signs, like in Jean’s case, and more people should know a stroke can happen to anyone at any age.’

‘I know Jean and my mum will be looking down on me pushing me to the finish line.

‘This will without a doubt be the hardest marathon I’ve done because of the heat that is forecast, I’m going to have to take it easy – I hope it cools down!’

This year’s marathon will start in Greenwich and end on The Mall by Buckingham Palace. Gary’s best time in completing the marathon previously is just under four hours.

Visit justgiving.com/gary-saunders7 to donate.