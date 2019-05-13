Runners who help with community projects mark first year in Portsmouth 

Have your say

A GROUP of runners who combine getting fit with working on community projects marked its first anniversary this week – with a birthday run.

GoodGym Portsmouth has completed more than 850 good deeds in its first year.

They returned to Manor Infant School, the location of their first run, last Wednesday. They helped by digging over the garden and sweeping the playground.

As well as group runs to community projects, GoodGym also does smaller runs to help older people.

Leader Katie Carew-Robinson said: ‘I can't believe it's been a year. It's been wonderful.’

For more go to goodgym.org