Running For Rowans: How a 16-strong team from The News is taking on the Great South Run for the Rowans Hospice

A team of 16 members of staff from The News in Portsmouth are taking part in the Great South Run next month to raise £2,500 for the Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform the hospice for the next 25 years. Each week in the run-up to the event on October 20 we’ll be following their progress. This week journalist and team member David George talks about his training and motivation.

Until now, the only running I’ve done is when I’ve been late to cover council meetings. So going from that to preparing for the 10-mile Great South Run has been quite a shock.

But when the e-mail went round the office to say we were going to be running for Rowans Hospice, I ignored the fact that I move like a panda who just left the bamboo buffet and signed up.

As a reporter, I’ve seen the passion and compassion of people who work and volunteer at the hospice, and the enormous appreciation of those whose loved ones have been cared for there.

It’s going to be a challenge to get myself around the GSR course come October 20. Training so far has consisted of lumbering further and further around the lake at our Lakeside base. But knowing I’m helping such a wonderful organisation will make it all worthwhile.

So on the big day please look out for Team News in our Rowans vests and give me a wave and a cheer. I’m going to need it!

