News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Rush hour drivers on M27 facing delays this evening after "incident"

Rush hour drivers on the M27 are facing delays this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read

An incident was reported by live travel service Romanse on the A31 westbound in Hampshire close to the M27 link.

READ NOW: Here’s why drivers are facing M27 delays

One lane was left blocked but has now been cleared. However, drivers are still facing delays on the M27 from junction 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post from Romanse said: “A31 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED at #CastleMalwood Hill after the earlier incident, delays remain from #M27 J2/#A36 #Ower.”

Related topics:M27Hampshire