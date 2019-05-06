Sailor eyes up new quest

A SAILOR who attempted to set a new world record has set his sights on a new mission.

Alex Alley, 48, from Gosport, had to abandon his round-the-world record attempt at the halfway point due to an irreparable issue with his vessel.

Now, he is taking on four brothers from Essex – who have never sailed before – and will try to cross the Atlantic in the ARC rally in November.

Alex said: ‘The brothers were keen to have me help them with the fit out of their yacht and then skipper it, with them as my crew.

‘I will be spending a lot of time at the boatyard dealing with the refit and helping to spec the boat.

‘A mountain of work ahead but a fantastic project to be a part of.’