Sainsbury's ban sale of fireworks in all stores across Portsmouth area

A supermarket has made the decision to ban the sale of fireworks in all of its stores in the run up to Bonfire Night.

Sainsbury’s shoppers looking to hold a display in their garden to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night on November 5 this year will have to look elsewhere as the company will not be stocking them.

The giant has banned the sale of fireworks in all of its 2,300 branches across the UK – and that includes the ones across the Portsmouth area.

Sainsbury’s revealed the plan to stop selling the explosives ahead of Bonfire Night on social media yesterday.

A customer called Sue Bolton tweeted the supermarket to say: ‘Hi Sainsbury’s is this true that you’re not selling fireworks this year? I hope it’s true!’

Sainsbury’s replied: ‘Hi Sue. We won't be selling fireworks in any of our stores. Thanks, Karen.’

Last year a petition was launched calling for the government to ban the sale of fireworks to the public and only allow them to be used in organised displays.

It was signed 307,897 times and passed the threshold to be debated in Parliament, which happened on November 26, 2018.

The government also issued the following response: ‘Government takes the issue of safety of fireworks very seriously. Legislation is in place to control their sale, use and misuse. We have no plans to change legislation.’

Currently it is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am expect on Bonfire Night when the cutoff is midnight.

Also on New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, you are allowed to let them off until 1am.

