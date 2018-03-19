Sale of rabbits banned over Easter weekend

CUSTOMERS will be unable to buy or adopt a rabbit over Easter Weekend at a leading pet store.

Pets at Home, which has stores at Burrfields Retail Park in Portsmouth, Newgate Lane in Fareham and Solent Retail Park in Havant, is one of 440 stores across the country to stop the purchase of rabbits from Good Friday to Easter Monday as each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to their association with this time of year

Jonathan Moore, store manager at Pets at Home Portsmouth, said: ‘Our decision to stop the sale and adoption of rabbits during Easter has been made to educate potential owners on the importance of responsible pet ownership.’

The store will run free workshops to help prospective rabbit owners make informed decisions about the long-term commitment of owning a pet.

Jonathan added: ‘Our workshops will help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible pet owner. What’s more they’re also a fun and free way to learn about small furry animals and rabbits during the holidays.’

The store team will share their knowledge of the welfare needs of small furry animals including rabbits.

To reinforce this message, the My Pet Pals Easter activity club will be held from 24th March 24 to April 15 with activities to educate the next generation of pet owners.

For more information about the workshops visit petsathome.com/workshops