The experience will give children the opportunity to meet Santa at the iconic landmark, and to receive a special gift and the opportunity to pose for a photo.

Children will also be able to write letters to Santa and get involved in festive games with the elves.

08/11/2018 Spinnaker Christmas All Rights Reserved - Helen Yates- T: +44 (0)7790805960 Local copyright law applies to all print & online usage. Fees charged will comply with standard space rates and usage for that country, region or state.:Santa Clause will be coming to the Spinnaker Tower this Christmas for a festive breakfast experience

Tony Sammut, the Spinnaker’s general manager, said: ‘The Santa Experience is a unique way to meet Santa and gives children the chance to hand-deliver their wish list, receive an early gift and enjoy spectacular sky-high views without the need for a magical sleigh.’

SEE ALSO: Bridgemary Bowling Club adapts zimmer frames to make mobility aids for older people playing the game

‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming Santa, children and their families to Spinnaker Tower this December.’

The Spinnaker Tower Santa Experience will include breakfast pastries in the Spinnaker Bar & Kitchen and full admission to the tower, where families can enjoy the 23-mile views and experience the Sky Walk which is 100 metres above sea level.

Advertisement Hide Ad