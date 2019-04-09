TODAY marks six months since Portsmouth beauty therapist Sarah Wellgreen was last seen alive.

The 47-year-old, who split her time between Portsmouth and Kent and worked part-time at at Puresun in Elm Grove, Southsea, was seen in New Ash Green, Kent, on October 9 and was reported missing on October 11.

Sarah’s former partner Ben Lacomba, 38, from New Ash Green in Kent, has been charged with her murder. He will go on trial later this year after pleading not guilty at a previous hearing.

Her family have described the time since her disappearance as a ‘nightmare’ but they remain committed to finding her.

A spokesman from the Search for Sarah voluntary coordinating team said: ‘We remain absolutely committed to finding Sarah’s body to allow her family some closure; the not knowing is so difficult for them.

‘We are doing everything we can to find her.’

An estimated 1,300 volunteers took part in searches for Sarah and the voluntary team also coordinated searches with a team compromising of specialist volunteers including victim recovery dogs and divers.

The spokesman added: ‘We would also like to show our gratitude to the many specialists who have volunteered their own time to try and aid the search for Sarah.

‘We would also like to thank again all those in the local community who came out on our searches from October to November, and also a massive thank you to those who’ve shared our posts, displayed our posters and helped raise awareness of Sarah’s disappearance.

‘We will do everything we can to continue supporting Sarah’s family who have all shown such strength and courage during this time.’

A trust fund was launched at the end of last year aiming to raise £50,000 to help care for her five children.

Her eldest son Lewis Burdett, 22, who lives in Portsmouth, has been taking care of his siblings since his mum when missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 0207 158 0011, Freephone 0800 056 0154 quoting 11-0423.

