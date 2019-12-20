Sausage dog party sees 70 dachshunds get into the Christmas spirit on Hayling Island

DOGS who managed to stay off the naughty list this year lined up to meet Father Christmas at a dachshund walking group’s festive party on Hayling Island.

At least 70 sausage dogs and around 100 people descended on Drift Bar on Sunday for hours of off-lead fun, as the bar closed to the public to give the dogs a Christmas treat.

From left, Matt Chandler with Ed, Verity Bowley with Lincoln, Nicky Priddy and Frankie, Franchesca Slack and Tiffany, and Chris Ingelbrecht with Chilli. Dachshund Christmas Party at Drift Bar, Hayling Island.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (151219-25)

East Hants Dachshunds has organised walks and events throughout the year, including a charity mass Dachshund walk on Hayling beach and a sports day event for members to enjoy.

This latest event, which was bigger and better than last year’s efforts, saw guests enjoy a buffet, cocktails and more than 200 raffle prizes were dished out with proceeds of more than £800 set to benefit Hounds for Heroes.

Group founder Larissa Carey said: ‘We had lots of good feedback that everyone enjoyed it. In the last six months we have seen a big jump in numbers, it has been crazy how much the numbers have grown, it’s fab really.

‘It’s really nice how generous people are, especially at Christmas. It’s a reflection on the group, they’re all about the dogs.’

Fancy dress winner at the East Hants Dachshunds Christmas party was Kevin, pictured with owner Alex Cook

Christmas party success was helped by Larissa’s boyfriend Robbie Taylor, raffle prize collectors Jemma O’Grady and Su Beare, helpers Chloe Givans and Tom West, and Sam Sayner from Top Dog Photography capturing festive snaps of pets.

Dachshund owner Tracey Kidd enjoyed the party, saying: ‘Our first Christmas sausage party, certainly won’t be the last.

‘Happy sausages, happy owners, venue was great, organisers amazing and covered everything to make this event happen.’

A fancy dress competition saw pups dressed up as festive characters, with Kevin’s santa and sleigh outfit coming top of the contest, accompanied by proud owner Alex Cook.

Robbie Taylor with Amber, left, and Harlequin. Dachshund Christmas Party at Drift Bar, Hayling Island.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (151219-23)

Another happy partygoer was Michelle Heyworth, who said: ‘This was the first event I had been to and I hadn’t smiled like that for such a long time.

‘So many gorgeous sausages and lovely owners. We had professional pictures done for Christmas and bought lots of natural snacks for Darcy which she loves!’

Larissa and her team are now setting their sights on putting together a Dachshund festival in Portsmouth next year.