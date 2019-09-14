Sausage dogs set to enjoy charity sports day organised by East Hants Dachshunds

SAUSAGE dogs will put their best paw forward at a charity sports day for the whole family to enjoy.

Social dog walking group East Hants Dachshunds has organised a back-to-school themed event at Pawswoof Doggy Daycare in Claybank Road, Portsmouth, which will raise funds for Dachshund Health UK.

East Hants Dachshunds are putting on a back to school themed sports day. Picture: Top Dog Photography

Taking place on Sunday, September 22, from 11am to 3pm, the event will feature a fun dog show, time trial, cheese ‘dasch’, silent auction and lucky dip raffle.

There will also be children’s activities, stalls and an ice cream van, and scores of dogs are expected to take part with their owners.

Organiser Larissa Carey said: ‘The dogs tend to outnumber the people quite quickly, if we get 100 dogs that will be amazing.

‘It should be a really good day, just to see that many dachshunds in one place and the whole family element because it’s quite a crazy group.’

Adult tickets cost £5 each and can be booked through easthantsdachshunds.co.uk. This includes entry cost, one of 100 goodie bags and a donation to the charity which supports dachshunds suffering from intervertebral disc disease.

Larissa said: ‘We try to pick a different charity every time so we can spread as much love as possible.

‘Some group members have needed the support of this charity so it’s nice to give something back.’

Children and sausage dogs go free, but tickets must be booked to give an idea of numbers.

The group on Facebook has 500 members who join each other for walks, including a recent charity walk for the Justice For Jeffrey campaign.