TAILS will be wagging at a Christmas party as sausage dogs will find out if they’ve been a good dog all year.

A dachshund-only charity celebration will be hosted by walking group East Hants Dachshunds, as dog owners celebrate a year of group walks and fun events, including a sports day in September.

Sausage dogs are set for festive fun as East Hants Dachshunds will host their second Christmas party, this time taking over Drift Bar on Hayling Island. Picture: Top Dog Photography

Last year’s ‘pawty’ was such a success that group organisers decided to host an event which promises to be bigger, better and madder than before as scores of off-lead pooches will take over Drift Bar on Hayling Island from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, December 15.

Organiser Larissa Carey said: ‘We will be having a fancy dress competition for the dogs as well as a Christmas jumper competition for the humans.

‘Then there will be a ticket raffle for lots of little prizes as well as a silent auction for those larger donations.’

The fun and frolics are all for a good cause as ticket sales will help to raise funds for Hounds for Heroes, which provides specially trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women of both the UK Armed Forces and emergency services.

This event is ticket only and they are available at easthantsdachshunds.co.uk until midnight on December 8.

Prices are £15 per adult and £10 per child, with sausage dogs enjoying the fun for free. This price includes a luxury buffet, a present from Santa and a donation to Hounds for Heroes.