Sausage dogs set to take over Hayling Island beach for dachshund memorial walk

SCORES of sausage dogs are set to stroll on Hayling Island’s beach in memory of a dachshund who was mauled to death last year.

Thousands of dog lovers will be joining memorial walks across the UK on Sunday, June 30, as part of the Justice For Jeffrey campaign to introduce stricter punishments for dog on dog attacks.

Larissa Carey and Louise Pope, who run the East Hants Dachshunds walking group, have organised one such event to take place on Hayling Island beach from 11am.

Jeffrey was a nine-year-old dachshund who was mauled to death by three other dogs on Crosby beach in June last year, dying from his injuries three days after the attack – during which his owner Carol Hartnell was also bitten.

More than 72,000 people have since signed her petition calling for harsher punishments for people whose dogs are dangerous, out of control in public and attack.

Carol, who lives in Northop in North Wales, said: ‘Twelve months on since Jeffrey was torn apart in front of me, I still cry every day.

‘I have to live with the trauma of those memories for the rest of my life and I’ll never stop fighting for justice.

‘We need 100,000 signatures on our petition for it to be considered by Parliament, which is why the memorial walks are so important in highlighting our cause.’

Around 40 people have signed up to take part in the Hayling Island walk, with more expected to join. Any keen dachshund owners are welcome to take part and help raise awareness.

Hayling organiser Larissa said: ‘It’s unfortunate that there are some people who don’t look after their dogs and give all dogs a bad name.

‘We’re hoping to give everyone the right to walk their dogs safely and without fear. Some people are fearful of letting their dogs off the lead now and it shouldn’t be that way.’

For a full list of Justice for Jeffrey Memorial Walks or to sign the petition, visit www.facebook.com/justiceforjeffreyofficial