Members of the Save Long Copse Lane Campaign are expressing concerns about 260 houses proposed for the north side of the lane as Havant Borough Council registers a planning application for the area.

Campaigner Andrew Hunnibal said: ‘It seems perverse to allow development in Long Copse Lane which has the furthest distances from schools and medical services within Emsworth yet the strategic site is half the distance.

‘In addition, it means incurring the cost of ineffective widening for Long Copse Lane making it more dangerous for everyone.

Save Long Copse Lane campaigners. Andrew Hunnibal is centre holding a spade.

‘Hiding behind the argument that the priority is housing numbers at all costs when alternative solutions exist but need a little more effort to realise, is failing our future generations.’

Havant Borough Council acknowledges it is in receipt of an application relating to this site, which is in the process of being registered.

A spokesperson said: ‘Once all the relevant documentation has been received the application will be publicised in accordance with the statutory requirements for an application of this type.

‘The Land North of Long Copse Lane is one of the sites identified for development in the council’s emerging Local Plan, which is currently at Examination stage with the Planning Inspectorate.

‘As part of assessing the application, consideration will be given to infrastructure requirements, traffic and access issues, as well as many other planning considerations and the contribution the site will make to the borough’s housing needs.’

The Save Long Copse Lane Campaign argues that developing the site is not only undesirable but is contrary to the principles of sustainability implied in the national planning policy.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Andrew added: ‘Extra measures, which may or may not work, are needed to protect the existence of the variety of rare bats such as the largest recorded colony of Bechstein bats in the UK and no-one knows how much disruption there will be to wildlife corridors and foraging fields.

‘Building in the Long Copse Lane will add to the concerns on pollution of Chichester Harbour.’

