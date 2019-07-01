School raises £80,000 for Havant children’s charity Over The Wall

MORE children than ever before will be able to attend residential camps run by a Havant charity following an £80,000 donation.

Over The Wall, in Havant, provides free residential camps for children with serious illnesses across the UK.

Through a partnership with Ravenscourt Park Preparatory School in Hammersmith, London, the charity has received £80,000.

The school began its partnership with the charity in 2017, and since then pupils, parents and teachers have organised summer fairs, dress-up days, parent parties, entrepreneurial school projects, outdoor challenges, sponsored runs, a 10k bike ride, skydives and more.

Kevin Mathieson, chief executive of Over The Wall, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to have been Ravenscourt Park Preparatory School’s chosen charity and wish to thank all of the children, parents and staff for their amazing efforts. This money will enable us to provide even more places at camp for children with serious illness.’

The charity, founded by actor Paul Newman, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will bring more children to camp in 2019 than in any previous year.

Justyn Waterman, school head of PSHE, said: ‘We are delighted to have reached £80,000, although this project has not just been about making a financial donation to Over The Wall. Working with the charity has really allowed us to link our support into the curriculum in many different ways.’

For more information about Over The Wall, visit www.otw.org.uk or call 023 9247 7110.