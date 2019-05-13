Schoolboy, 9, who went missing from his home has been found in Sussex

Have your say

A SCHOOLBOY who went missing from his home in the early hours of this morning has been found.

Korben Johnson was found missing from his home in North Chailey at 6.40am today.

Nine-year-old Korben has been found. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He was found around 9.30am in Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said: ‘Thank you to all those who phoned with information and were able to help.’

