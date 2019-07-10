Schoolgirl, 13, dies after emergency services called to home in Sussex

Have your say

A 13-YEAR-old girl has died at her home in Brighton, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Islingword Street at 5.45pm on Monday.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The girl, who has been named as Minnie Rose Eastman, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she was pronounced deceased.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been passed to the coroner for enquiries.

A multi-agency group has been established, including representatives from children's social care, education and health authorities, to consider the incident.

Minnie Rose was a pupil at Varndean School in Brighton. Fellow students were being advised of her death by the school on this morning and have been offered specialist support following the tragic news.

