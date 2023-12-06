Ofsted has attended a school in Portsmouth to judge the effectiveness of safeguarding following concerns.

The inspection was carried out because His Majesty’s Chief Inspector wished to determine the effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements at the school as concerns had been raised with Ofsted.

The concerns included aspects of the quality of education, the effectiveness of leadership and management in the school (including governance) and behaviour and attitudes of pupils.

The Portsmouth Academy has had a monitoring visit from Ofsted following concerns.

The report said: “You and your newly formed senior leadership team have an accurate view of the standard of education being provided by the school. This includes the areas where you see pupils are learning effectively and achieving, alongside the aspects where improvements are urgently required.

"You are resolute in your determination to improve behaviour across the school to ensure pupils learn and achieve well.

“The systems and processes to safeguard pupils are thorough. Safeguarding training, including relating to safer recruitment, is up to date.”

The visit found that the school currently needs to work on a number of things including working on supporting children with SEND.

The report added: “Currently, some pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are not always having their needs quickly and accurately identified. This is of particular concern in Years 7 and 8.

“Here, some pupils have started their secondary education without a specific plan in place that identifies what support they need to learn and achieve. In these year groups, there is a small minority of pupils who have different social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.