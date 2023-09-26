Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report found that the youngest ‘children get off to a flying start’ and they learn rules, routines, how to work together and manage their emotions well.

The inspection report said: “The members of the new leadership team are resolute and united in their ambition to provide a high-quality education for all pupils. They have already made improvements to some key aspects of the school following a period of change.

New Horizons Primary School has been rated good in recent Ofsted inspection.

“Pupils now benefit from a consistently strong approach to the delivery of the curriculum.

"The early years learning environment, both inside and outside, is vibrant and inviting. It is a place where children thrive, with purposeful activity and positive relationships. Staff work relentlessly to secure children’s language and communication skills.”

Staff are proud to be part of the school and they work alongside the governance to ensure that improvements are constantly being made.

Mr. Jones, head of school, said: “Our children were exemplary and clearly demonstrated what makes New Horizons a special place. We are incredibly proud of the work that every member of our team accomplished during this inspection.

The report added: “Leaders ensure pupils’ personal development is promoted well. Pupils learn how to stay safe, including when online. They know the importance of healthy eating and regular exercise.”

Anna Webb, executive headteacher at New Horizons Primary School, said: “The whole team at New Horizons works tirelessly to positively impact the lives of every child that comes through our doors, so I’d like to thank each of them for their support and contributions to gaining a ‘Good’ from Ofsted.

“At New Horizons and the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, our mission is all about transforming the life chances of children and I’m really pleased we have been recognised to be doing exactly that.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe. Members of staff are trained well and they know how to report any concerns for children’s well-being and safety.