Nearly 100 on-street charging points for electric vehicles in Portsmouth have been disconnected after safety concerns were raised by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

Portsmouth's on-street charging points have operated since 2019. They use power from lampposts in the same way as charging points across the country.

The infrastructure is owned by the installing company who is responsible for liaising with the electricity provider, in Portsmouth this is SSEN.

The charging points were installed by ubitricity or Joju and between them the companies are responsible for thousands of similar on-street charge points elsewhere in the country.

SSEN has informed the council it has no record of applications for the charging points to be installed and therefore needs more information to know they are safe.

It is not known how long the charge points will be out of action for, the council has instructed both Joju and ubitricity to satisfy SSEN the charging points are safe to be used again as soon as possible.

While the charging points are not in use the usual parking enforcement will not be in place, meaning any car can park in a designated electric vehicle bay.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport, said "I'm extremely disappointed we have had to take this decision, but we can't ignore concerns from SSEN. It is now up to Joju and ubitricity to make sure the charging points are back up and running as soon as possible and we'll be pushing them to make this happen.

