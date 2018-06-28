Scouts chosen for Ugandan aid trip feel ‘honoured’

TWO super Scouts have been selected to travel on a once in a liftetime trip to Africa.

Sixteen-year-old Ewan Pilley from Fareham and Chloe Limerick, 15, from Gosport are ‘over the moon’ after being named as the only two Scouts from the south of Hampshire who have been picked to take part in a three-week expedition helping support rural communities in Uganda.

Both underwent a gruelling selection process to be considered for the summer 2019 trip with part of the process involving demonstrating their survival skills and team building abilities.

Ewan said: ‘I am honoured to be one of the Scouts to go to Uganda and I am excited to go on the trip, but first we all have to raise over £3,000 to fund our own costs.

‘I have been running a Scout tuck shop to make money as well as car washes and will be doing a sponsored head shave.’

Earlier this year, Ewan and Chloe organised a horse racing event which raised £1,500 and also recently held a fete.

The expedition will see 18 Scouts complete four charitable projects including digging and protecting water wells, providing mosquito nets and other emergency equipment, redecorating and repairing a local school and providing equipment for the pupils.

Andy Pilley, Ewan’s father said: ‘We are very, very proud of him.

‘Ewan has always been selfless and community work is at the crux of everything he does.

‘He has put his heart and soul into it so we’re supporting him as much as we can, but it’s all his own initiative.

‘It shows how grown up he is at just 16, fitting all of his fundraising and training in around his studies, exams and, of course, the odd bit of gaming.’

Chloe’s mum Lisa said: ‘I am extremely proud of her and she is just absolutely amazing.

‘When she was little she would see the adverts on TV about people in Africa and she would say ‘when I grow up I want to help them’ and that is exactly what she is doing.’

To donate to Ewan’s fundraising page, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/ewanpilley1

Chloe’s fundraising page can be found at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/chloelimerick1